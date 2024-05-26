New IDF Iron Dome Battalion made operational during war

The IDF inaugurated the 139th Battalion, the Iron Dome Battalion, of the Israel Air Defense Command, in a ceremony last week the military announced.

The Battalion has been made operational again after its activities were halted in 2021. However, the IDF noted that the necessity of war brought about the decision to make the battalion operational again.

The new battalion will enable a larger deployment of the Iron Dome batteries and better Israel's defense, the military further said.

'A battle unprecedented in scope'

Commander of the Israel Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar stated at the ceremony, "For more than seven months, the fighters of the air defense command have been engaged in a challenging multi-front battle that is unprecedented in its scope." Commander of the Israel Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar speaks at the inauguration of the new Iron Dome Battalion. May, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Regarding Israel's targeting of Hezbollah in the north, he added, "Together, we will also know how to expand and intensify the attack if needed. This will be an attack with a tremendous range of fire, which will remove threats" he said along with bringing an alternate reality to the north.

Head of the Air Defense Command, Brig.-Gen. Gilad Biran, spoke of the importance of the Battalion which "is part of a fundamental process of change and strengthening led by the air force."

Lt.-Col. Tom Ironi revealed the Battalion carried out operations during the war, in which "the members of the battalion received new weapon systems, deployed them at the front of the battle," and "intercepted enemy air threats."