IDF announces investiagtion, White House warns against Rafah op

ICJ orders Israel to halt any Rafah op. that destroys Palestinian people
The ruling relates to an additional request submitted by South Africa some ten days ago for provisional measures that would order Israel to stop all its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Israel to halt any military operation in Rafah that destroys the Palestinian people in “whole or in part," in a blow to Jerusalem’s diplomatic initiative and judicial system.
But the court on Friday did not order the IDF to completely withdraw from Gaza or to restrict its military actions in other parts of the enclave.
Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and South Africa welcomed the ICJ order, interpreting it to mean that Israel must stop any military activity in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip.
Israel, however, took a broad view of the ruling and explained that its operation, which it plans to continue, was about targeting Hamas and not the Palestinian people.
The ruling stated that Israel must immediately “halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that would bring about its physical dysfunction, in whole or in part.”
It was one of four steps the 15-member judicial panel asked Israel to take in response to a petition by South Africa, which had in December asked the court to rule on its claim that the IDF’s actions in Gaza were a violation of the 1948 convention on genocide.
Already then South Africa had asked the ICJ to intervene in the Gaza war, under a procedure called provisional measures, which allows the judges to issue orders in advance of any ruling.
The ICJ in January had rebuffed South Africa’s request that it demand an end to the Gaza war, ordering Israel instead to prevent future possible genocidal acts in Gaza and to ensure the immediate entry of humanitarian assistance into the enclave.
South Africa had turned back to the court in May, asking it to update its provisional measures to the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and in light of the pending IDF operation in Rafah.
Israel had insisted that its military must enter Rafah to defeat the remaining Hamas battalions in what it said was the terror group’s last remaining stronghold in the enclave.
South Africa and the international community have been concerned about the impact of such an operation on the 1.3 million Palestinians who had been in the area, many of whom had sought shelter there to escape Israeli bombing in other parts of Gaza.
Rafah evacuations weren't enough
Over 800,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah since Israel began a limited Rafah operation earlier this month.
“Israel has not sufficiently addressed and dispelled the concern raised by its military offensive in Rafah,” ICJ President Nawaf Salam said.
“The court finds that the current situation arising from Israel's military offensive in Rafah entails a further risk of irreparable prejudice to the plausible rights claimed by South Africa,” Salam said as he read out the ICJ’s four demands.
All measures were agreed upon in a vote of 13-2. The two votes against each measure were Julia Sebutinde, Uganda’s representative to the International Court of Justice, and Aharon Barak, former Israeli High Court President and Israel’s appointee to the ICJ Panel.
The court stressed that Israel must ensure that the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza remains open at a “scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.
Israel must also, “ensure the unimpeded access to the Gaza strip of any commission of inquiry. fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide.
Israel, Salam said, must within a month submit a report to the showing its compliance with these orders.
In its argument to the court earlier this month Israel had warned that South Africa’s ties to Hamas made any of its request suspect, charged that Pretoria was exploiting the genocide convention to weaken Israel’s ability to battle Hamas.
It had also warned against the use of the genocide convention to interfere with an army’s military strategy against enemy forces.
Israel is a party to the 1948 convention and thus any ICJ ruling on the issue is binding upon it. The Jewish state and its officials have rejected all claims of genocide. Israel has argued that it’s fighting an existential defensive war as it has accused Hamas of genocidal intentions against the Jewish people.
It has noted that the war began with the Hamas-led invasion against southern Israel in which over 1,200 people were killed and 252 seized as hostages, of which 125 remain in captivity.
South Africa has pointed in part, to UN reports of starvation in Gaza and Hamas’s reporting of a high fatality count, now close to 36,000, of which close to 25,000 are verified deaths. Israel has said that some 14,000 of the Gaza fatalities are combatants.Go to the full article >>
IDF apologizes for publishing video containing hostage abduction details without informing family
Daniel Hagari called Matan's parents, Einat and Yaron, on Friday morning to personally apologize for the mistake and to assure them it was made due to human error.
IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari apologized on Friday to the family of hostage Matan Zangauker after the IDF published a video containing details of his abduction on October 7 without notifying and receiving approval from the family.
Hagari told the country during an update, "This mistake happened in good faith. It's a mistake that was born as a result of us being in a campaign, a global campaign, in order not to allow the world to forget what happened on October 7."
He reassured the public that the IDF would always inform the family first of any new information about their loved ones and, in the future, would make sure to have received permission from them before publishing future videos.
The video was first published by the Daily Mail and was only later released to the Israeli media.
Father and son terrorists
In the video, Abdallah Radi (18) describes how he, his father, and his uncle came across Matan and how they were taken back to Gaza.
Radi is the same terrorist who talked about how he, his father, and his cousin had raped and murdered multiple women on October 7.
During the attack, the terrorists found Matan hiding among some trees and beat him before Radi took Matan away to help the terrorists find food.
Radi told the interrogators that Matan gave them coke, Nutella, and water, and then they took him outside, where more terrorists met them and took Matan into big jeeps carrying other hostages.
The Zangauker published a statement admonishing the IDF for allowing footage relating to their family member to be published without their consent. "Einav did not know the details of his kidnapping and certainly did not approve the publishing of the testimony itself."Go to the full article >>
IDF opens investigation into videos of soldiers burning books, including Quran, on social media
The IDF responded on Friday, saying that it had ordered the Military Police to open an investigation into the clips.
The IDF announced on Friday that it was opening an investigation into clips circulating on social media of soldiers stationed in Al-Aqsa University burning books, including in one clip, a Quran.
Over the past week, several clips have begun circulating on social media showing IDF troops, based in Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City, burning books, one of which is claimed to be a Quran.
לוחם בעזה תיעד את עצמו משליך ספר קוראן אל האש; צה"ל בתגובה: "התנהגות החייל אינה עולה בקנה אחד עם ערכי צה"ל. צה"ל מכבד את כל הדתות ומגנה התנהגות שכזו, בגין האירוע נפתחה חקירת מצ"ח"@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/mIH9B84hQf— גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 22, 2024
The IDF told Israeli media, "This is a serious incident that is inconsistent with the IDF's values and orders. The investigating military police have launched an investigation into the incident, at the end of which the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for examination."
Regarding the possible burning of the Quran, the IDF issued a statement saying, "The behavior of the soldier in the video is not consistent with the IDF's values. The IDF respects all religions and categorically condemns such behavior." The IDF also confirmed that this incident had been referred to the military police for investigation.
The soldiers in the clips have been identified by Israeli media as reservists who were involved in raids into the Gaza Strip.
Opening an investigation
The IDF issued standing orders against soldiers sharing pictures taken while in Gaza at the beginning of the war, to prevent accidental security leaks.
The opening of an investigation is an unusual occurrence as Israeli media have reported that orders "from the top" were issued to hold off on investigations that could lead to external responses and instead should focus on "internal" responses, which is most likely a reprimand or suspension.
The same report mentions that the investigation of this incident has reached the most senior levels of the IDF, with a strong focus on identifying the soldiers seen in the clips.
Palestinian social media reacted harshly to the clips, with many saying that this was not an isolated incident. Others said that this was the result of Israel refusing to punish settler attacks in the West Bank.Go to the full article >>
No justice for Israel at the International Court of Justice - opinion
Israel provided the ICJ with evidence proving that it has done its best, way beyond the requirements set by international law, to keep civilians out of harm’s way.
In 1998, I co-edited a book honoring Israel’s 50th Anniversary, entitled – Israel Among the Nations. Professor Alan Dershowitz aptly named his contribution – “Israel – The Jew among the Nations.” Dershowitz pointed out that “no civilized nation in the history of the world which has faced comparable threats to its survival – both external and internal – has ever made greater efforts at, and has ever come closer to, achieving the highest norms of the rule of law.
Yet no civilized nation in the history of the world – including totalitarian and authoritarian regimes – has ever been as repeatedly, unfairly, and hypocritically condemned and criticized by the international community as Israel has been over the years.”
The interim orders made by the ICJ in the claim brought against Israel by South Africa, a rogue state that pays no respect to basic human rights, offer another exemplary case in point.
The ICJ may only exercise jurisdiction over claims brought by states if the defendant state agrees to submit to its jurisdiction. Israel was one of the first states to ratify the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which provides for compulsory jurisdiction in case of genocide.
On Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas terror organization, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, launched an attack on Israel. Gazans invaded Israeli sovereign territory with a force of thousands, slaughtered in the most gruesome, horrifying manner about 1400 men, mostly civilians.
The terrorists abused the victims, beheaded adults and babies, burnt people and babies alive, raped women brutally, and committed atrocities, the like of which has not been seen since the genocide of European Jews during the Holocaust. Over 4000 people were wounded, among them many who suffered grave and mortal injuries. In addition, about 250 people (among them women, children, and babies) were abducted to Gaza.
Thousands of rockets and missiles have since been launched at Israeli civilian towns, targeting only civilians, among others, a hospital in the center of the country. The Hamas leaders have declared that, given the chance, they will repeat these acts again and again.
The Convention makes it the duty of every contracting state to combat genocide. Yet when Israel was compelled to protect its citizens from genocide, it found itself accused of the crime its duty was to prevent.
Israel at the ICJ
Israel provided the ICJ with evidence proving that it has done its best, way beyond the requirements set by international law, to keep civilians out of harm’s way.
A state that, while fighting for its own survival, calls for the evacuation of enemy civilians, provides evacuation routes and half a million tons of humanitarian assistance, including 400,000 tons of food, in addition to water and energy, and protects the building by the US of a pier in central Gaza, to enable more humanitarian aid to be delivered to the citizens directly, cannot be said to commit genocide.
The ratio of civilian to military Gazan casualties is among the lowest in the history of warfare. Over the years, the Israel Supreme Court made orders constraining Israel in its war on terror in ways that go far beyond the rules of international warfare. Israelis were led to believe that if they placed such heavy, unheard-of constraints, they would be protected from prosecution in international courts to no avail, as it has become amply clear now.
By contrast, Hamas has used the civilian population as human shields, obstructed their safe escape, and used hospitals, schools, and mosques for military purposes. Hamas built no shelters to protect civilians.
This week, the Pentagon admitted that none of the over 500 metric tons of aid from the US, provided through the US-built pier, has made it to the people, having first been looted by Hamas.
A week ago, Hamas targeted the Israeli soldiers who protected the passage of the humanitarian aid, killing three of them. Civilian Palestinians who cooperated with Israel in distributing the aid were likewise targeted by Hamas.
And yet it is Israel whom the ICJ is seeking to prevent from defending themselves in its fight for survival, from rescuing the hostages kept in Gaza, without any humanitarian aid, and with no access to the Red Cross or any other humanitarian organization, and forcing it to capitulate to terror.
It is a shame that only the Honorable Judge Julia Sebutinde held that, in the absence of any evidence of genocide, the ICJ had no jurisdiction to adjudicate and, therefore, no jurisdiction to make interim orders. The Court is not competent to micromanage Israel’s fight for survival.
The free world must support Israel’s fight for survival, or else it will find itself soon enough in a similar situation.Go to the full article >>
White House, on ICJ ruling, says it has been 'clear and consistent' on Rafah
The White House on Friday said it has been "clear and consistent" on its position on Rafah after the United Nation's top court ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the area.
Go to the full article >>
Blinken reiterated US position on Rafah in call with Israel's Gantz, State Dept says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden's position on "a major Rafah operation" when he spoke with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz on Friday, the US State Department said.
Blinken also discussed importance of Israel and Egypt concluding talks to reopen Rafah the crossing as soon as possible, the department said in a statement.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says