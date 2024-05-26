'Revolution has begun': IDF soldier who called for rebellion's social media past revealed

Ynet has uncovered social media posts made by the masked and armed IDF soldier who called for a rebellion against top defense officials on Sunday.

In the original video where the soldier called for mutiny, the man called out IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The video has since circulated on social media and instigated public response. The soldier's identity has yet to be released to the public.

The suspect has been located by the IDF and is being interrogated by the IDF Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Ynet found that the individual has a history of making inflammatory posts about Gallant and about demonstrators during the 2023 judicial reform protests.

In one Facebook post, the individual posted a picture of Gallant with the caption, "You are not my Defense Minister. Go, and fast. Traitor." This post was made following Gallant's statements that he seeks to prevent continued Israeli military rule over the Gaza Strip.

Masked soldier shared posts criticizing protesters during judicial reforms

Last July, during the demonstrations against the proposed judicial reforms by the current government, the individual shared a post reading, "I call on all of you to get off your sofas and televisions and come to Kaplan on Monday, July 17, with one goal: So that the Left will know our strength and the citizens who have endured over six months of demonstrations. The time has arrived for the protests to end at any cost; the revolution has begun." Masked soldier or reservist under investigation by the IDF for encouraging rebellion against Gallant and Halevi. (credit: screenshot)

The individual has also made other posts pertaining to violence against protesters on the Ayalon freeway in Tel Aviv, saying, "When will people wake up and realize that they must be slapped a few times and tied to the side of the road."

The original video gained traction after Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shared the video on his Telegram.

In response to the video, the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday claimed that the prime minister "Has warned many times about the dangers of insubordination and the permissive attitudes towards it."

"The Prime Minister is consistent in his position; he rejects outright any manifestation of insubordination from any side."

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.