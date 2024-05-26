IDF fooled experts in Gaza: How Hamas faked the soldier kidnapping claims

Hamas speaker Abu Obeida issued a statement on Saturday night alleging that radical Hamas terrorists managed to kidnap more Israeli soldiers from the northern Gaza Strip.

This announcement was accompanied by a video allegedly portraying bodies of soldiers being dragged inside Hamas’s underground tunnels. While some Israeli analysts had already begun to cast doubt regarding the authenticity of the video in the first minutes after its release, based on the attire and weapon present in the video, the IDF spokesperson issued a message relatively quickly that denied any such incident had happened.

These speedy denouncements by the IDF also took “Israel affairs experts” in Gaza by surprise, who admitted that the immediate response right after Abu Obeida’s speech, which was late last night, was almost as if Israel had been expecting these claims.

“This is something we were not accustomed to in all previous instances, in which the Israeli army would wait, analyze the scenes, and only then come out with a statement.”

The IDF expected Hamas's 'kidnapped soldier' claim

Indeed, according to sources, the IDF was expecting such an announcement to be made following early signs of an imminent event. Already late last night Gazan social media outlets were bustling with rumors about an alleged kidnapping of over a dozen soldiers from Jabalya and Beit Lahia, in a time which coincided with the announcement of an approaching speech by speaker Abu Obeida.

Some online accounts were claiming that the speech was going to feature an important announcement as the time was late, around 10:55 pm, stressing that the last time Abu Obeida announced at such a late hour was when IDF soldier Oron Shaul was captured in 2014.

This was not the first instance in which Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza made use of false statements as an attempt to wage psychological warfare against Israel. On October 9, only two days after the massacre, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida issued a recorded message in which he threatened Hamas would murder civilian hostages for every Israeli attack from the air. Obviously, this threat never materialized. This can be attributed to its infeasibility, the successful “Hamas is ISIS” campaign, or perhaps Hamas’s attempts to whitewash and deny its crimes against civilians.

Another instance was the false announcement made by the Islamic Jihad, who claimed that one of the kidnapped elderly hostages, Hanna Katzir, had died in custody. At the same time, Katzir was released during the last exchange deal in November.

‘Hamas are in distress'

Dr. Ron Schleifer, an expert on psychological warfare from Ariel University, explained that these instances are referred to as “black psychological warfare” or “black psyops,” which involve impersonations as a method to sow conflicts, divide and conquer, and drive wedges within enemy ranks.

“The idea with this fabricated video was to show military achievements and lower enemy morale, whether within military or civilian ranks. For the creators of this video, the IDF reaction wouldn’t matter that much, as their goal is to undermine the enemy’s entire trust system, making it impossible to believe anything anymore, not Hamas nor the IDF spokesman – a win-win situation for them. For them, it is about keeping the enemy busy at all times, and even when it was a hoax, if it is discovered at all – a new story will come and try to keep us busy again,” he added.

Was Hamas's soldier kidnapping video fake?

Schleifer explained that the video was obviously orchestrated. “For these things to work, they must be well planned, the correct accessories must be acquired, and reliability must be established. Here, however, there was no time for any of that. From this, we can learn that Hamas are under great pressure and distress if they resort to such instances of improvisation.”

“One must also commend their perseverance in that they are constantly looking for non-kinetic methods to undermine Israel since they are well aware that Israel is superior to them in this field. This is why they keep resorting to psychological warfare,” added Schleifer.

Schleifer called on Israel to establish a trustworthy body of volunteers whose profession is photography or editing. This body would be an authority to identify hoaxes, provide the public with an address that can be contacted, and thus prevent damage. Until that happens, Schleifer warned online users to carefully pay attention to small details and suspicious factors in videos.

“This time, the IDF reacted quickly,” he added.

“They recognized the dangerous potential and acted swiftly before the rumors began to spread and left a bitter aftertaste, and kudos to them for this,” he concluded.