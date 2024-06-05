Emily Austin and David Draiman Honored at Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference

The Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference, together with the World Zionist Organization, acknowledged two influential figures for their tireless efforts in advocating for Israel and combating antisemitism. The awards were presented by Dr. Raheli Baratz-Rix, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience at the World Zionist Organization. Before presenting the awards, Baratz-Rix delivered a speech addressing the rise in antisemitism and the need for resilience and unity.

Emily Austin, a renowned NBA reporter and social media personality, with the Jerusalem Post Award for her “dedicated efforts in explaining Israel to the world and engaging in the fight against antisemitism in the US” at the Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference. In her acceptance speech, she emphasized the significance of protecting one’s home and expressed her solidarity with the Israeli hostages in Gaza. "I've lost job opportunities," Austin recalled "I've lost brand deals, I've lost friends, as we all have. But I think even more so it reinforces why I'm doing what I'm doing." Austin expressed that she remains steadfast in her advocacy, encouraging others to use their voices in the battle against antisemitism. David Draiman remains one of the Israel's most dedicated advocated in the music industry. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

David Draiman, frontman of the heavy metal band Disturbed, was awarded for his “steadfast advocacy for Israel and his unwavering commitment to promoting dialogue and understanding". Draiman has long been a vocal supporter of Israel, highlighting the importance of dialogue and understanding. During Disturbed's world tour, Draiman brought attention to the Israeli hostages in Gaza and condemned the delegitimization of Israel. In his speech, he addressed the alarming rise in antisemitism, urging his peers and the global community to speak out against hate. Draiman shared personal experiences of receiving daily death threats but emphasized the necessity of defiance in the face of adversity. "You remain steadfast and you stay rebellious and defiant," he concluded.

The World Zionist Organization sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.