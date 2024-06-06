In major discovery, IDF locate one of Hamas's last weapons factories in Rafah

The IDF on Thursday announced it had discovered a weapons factory in Rafah.

The Tzabar Battalion made the discovery while conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area.

Besides the factory serving Hamas as a way to continue to build and develop new weapons, from rockets to anti-tank missiles, to lighter weapons, the facility had dozens of weapons which were already ready for use.

In addition, nearby the IDF used a drone to find a boobytrapped house which contained dozens of mortars which likely have been part of the source of regular mortars fired on the IDF by Hamas from Rafah and other areas.

Weapons factories discovered in Gaza

Few weapons factories have been found since most of them were already discovered by early February in northern Gaza, central Gaza and Khan Yunis of southern Gaza.

Footage of weapons located by the Givati Brigade in the Rafah area (IDF Spokesperson Unit)

The discovery of this latest factory could be the last such revelation or at least one of the few remaining such facilities which Hamas still had in operation until now.

The Givati Brigade under IDF Division 162 uncovered the various weapons areas.

The troops also located dozens of various weapons found in the area, including rifles, grenades, munitions, and more.

In addition, troops of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion identified a house rigged with explosives in the area using a drone, and located a weapons cache of dozens of mortar shells.