UN likely to blacklist Israel in Children and Armed Conflict report

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to include Israel in its blacklist of countries and entities that commit grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict.

Last year’s report listed entities such as the Taliban in Afghanistan and ISIS in Iraq. Hamas is also expected to be included in this year’s list.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The UN put itself on history’s blacklist today when it joined the supporters of the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world and no delusional decision by the UN will change that.

ISRAEL’S UN AMBASSADOR Gilad Erdan uses a paper shredder to tear up a copy of the United Nations Charter as he addresses the General Assembly before a vote on recognizing the Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member, last Friday. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Erdan responds

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan made a video of himself receiving the news. “I am utterly shocked and disgusted by this shameful decision by the Secretary-General.”

“This immoral decision will only aid the terrorists and reward Hamas,” he said. “The only one who is blacklisted today is the secretary general, whose decisions since the war started and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts,” Erdan said.

“Now Hamas will continue even more to use schools and hospitals,” Erdan said, adding that the move “gives Hamas hope to survive and will only extend the war and extend the suffering.”

Erdan added, “Shame on him.”

The report is expected to be presented to the UN Security Council later this month. Israel was notified of its presence on the list as the US is engaged in a massive diplomatic blitz to show that Hamas has lost international support, in hopes of pressuring it to agree to a death that opens a pathway to the release of the hostages and an end to the Gaza war.