Hezbollah reacts aggressively to Israel’s Gaza success during hostage rescue

Hezbollah carried out several rounds of attacks on Israel on June 9. The attacks followed Israel’s successful hostage rescue on June 8.

The Hezbollah attacks included the use of rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles, the usual weapons in its arsenal.

The Iranian-backed terrorist group put out statements about its attacks. For instance on June 8 it carried out eleven attacks, it claimed in a statement to Al-Mayadeen, a pro-Iranian media outlet.

Hezbollah attacks following Israel's success

According to Hezbollah, they carried out attacks targeting the Golan on June 9 and a site they called “Ramtha” near Mount Dov.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced today, Sunday, the targeting of occupation artillery positions in Zaoura in the occupied Syrian Golan, and the deployment of soldiers in its vicinity, launching Katyusha rockets,” the report said. A man holds a hose, as another person uses a hose to extinguish flames, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Dishon, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The “Islamic Resistance” is the name of Hezbollah. “The resistance explained that this targeting came in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks,” Hezbollah claimed.

This shows how it links its attacks to developments in Gaza.

The terrorist group used drones to target Israel on June 8 and 9. Sirens sounded throughout the day in northern Israel.

However, the IDF said some of the sirens were daily alarms. Yesterday, Hezbollah claimed that it had carried out eleven attacks.

It claimed most of these attacks were in “response” to Israeli responses. This is the usual cycle in northern Israel.

For instance, Hezbollah claimed it targeted the IDF in Beit Hillel using a “Falaq 2” missile. Hezbollah also said one of its members had been killed.

The IDF mentioned some of the Hezbollah attacks.

“Following the sirens that sounded at 12:15 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon. The UAVs fell in the area of the northern Golan Heights,” the IDF said.

Israel’s Minister of Defense was also in the north on June 9, illustrating the importance of this sector. His office said that “Minister Gallant was briefed on recent developments in the arena and discussed efforts to thwart UAV attacks conducted by Hezbollah.

Continuing attempts to eliminate Hezbollah

Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and terror targets.”

These are important developments, and Hezbollah is watching them closely. Hezbollah has expanded a lot of munitions in eight months of attacks on Israel.

This includes thousands of attacks. The last month included a major increase in drone attacks. Hezbollah is clearly investing in its drone arsenal.

The pro-Iranian axis in the region is seeking to respond to Israel’s successful rescue of hostages on June 8. For instance, the Houthis in Yemen claimed they targeted several ships over the last day.

The group, which is backed by Iran, referenced the Israeli raid on Nuseirat. It claimed that it had carried out the attacks on shops in response to the “Nuseirat massacre.”

This is because Hamas has claimed that the IDF raid to rescue hostages resulted in a “massacre.” Overall, the current situation in the region will result in Iran and the groups that it backs responding to Israel’s operations.

This is because Iran wants to show that it can operationalize other frontlines amid Israel’s success in Gaza.