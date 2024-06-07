Multiple projectiles from Lebanon fall in open area, IDF destroys Hezbollah targets

The IDF confirmed on Friday night that, following the rocket and missile sirens in northern Israel, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and both fell in open areas.

Additionally, a siren that blared at 8:13 PM signifying a hostile aircraft infiltration in the western Galilee area was determined to be a false alarm.

In an earlier Friday operation, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab, along with a Hezbollah launcher in the area of al Kharayeb, in southern Lebanon, the military added.

IDF fighter jets destroy Hezbollah infrastructure, June 7 2024.

Additionally, IDF mortars and artillery reportedly eliminated a threat in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura.