Killing 100 terrorists and demolishing tunnels: IDF completes operations in central Gaza camps

Throughout numerous operations over multiple weeks in eastern Deir el-Balah and eastern El-Bureij in the Gaza Strip, troops of the 98th Division unearthed weapons, killed some 100 terrorists, and struck terror infrastructure, the military said on Tuesday.

Some of the infrastructure, in addition to launch sites, were located in proximity to the Gaza border communities in Israel.

Guided by intelligence information, troops of the 7th Brigade, Kfir, and engineer forces found several tunnel shafts. The soldiers demolished two tunnels, which were approximately a kilometer each, and further underground facilities.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF reveals more details on Operation Arnon

The IDF also stated that among those who facilitated the success of Operation Arnon were soldiers of the 98th Division and the combat teams of the Paratroopers, Kfir, and 7th Brigades, along with engineer forces.

In particular, the Paratroopers’ combat team aided the hostages, Yamam, and Shin Bet forces to escape the rescue vehicles after they were damaged by Hamas fire during the rescue operation.