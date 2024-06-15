'A drone vanishing above them': IDF unit specializing in disrupting Gaza drone threats revealed

The war in Gaza has presented the IDF with new challenges, specifically Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. On October 7, multiple drones breached Israel’s airspace, and since then, IDF ground forces have faced continuous threats of low-altitude drones, with the IDF announcing the operations of Spectrum Warfare teams in early June.

Spectrum Warfare teams operate covertly to disrupt a range of threats encountered by the IDF on the ground. Staff-Sergeant Y., Sergeant A., and Corporal Y. recently completed a two-week mission in Gaza, returning with three captured drones.

"Our technology disrupts these devices," explains Sergeant A. Using terrain-adapted strategies and situational tactics, the soldiers deploy equipment to target drones and quickly neutralize threats.

Prior to any drone takedown, they utilize specialized methods to determine if the drone is hostile. "It's incredibly rewarding when infantry soldiers report a drone vanishing above them because of our efforts," says Staff-Sergeant Y.

Influential role in IDF ground forces

Spectrum Warfare teams fully integrate into ground forces, such as taking on advisory roles. "We've become the go-to experts on drones. Soldiers consult us before launching," notes Sergeant Major A.

Numerous teams are actively engaged in Gaza, shielding active troops from diverse drone threats and mitigating friendly fire risks during drone interceptions. "Knowing I enhance our troops' sense of security is very fulfilling," shares Corporal Y. "Many express relief when we're present."

Their responsibilities also include causing GPS disruptions, which, though inconvenient, serve a crucial purpose. During a recent Iranian attack, the battalion's swift action thwarted Iran’s plans.

Reflecting on their mission, the team is proud of their success in intercepting drones. "This tangible outcome validates the importance of our recent efforts," concludes Sergeant A.