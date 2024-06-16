'I fight for my people': Tributes pour in for Elon Waiss

The IDF announced on Sunday that Senior Staff Sergeant Major (res.) Elon Waiss, 49, from Psagot, a soldier in the 129th Battalion, had been killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Waiss was a tenth-grade educator at the Amit-Eitan High School in Ma’aleh Adumim.

He left behind his wife Netta, seven children, and a granddaughter. According to Army Radio, his daughter was married just two and a half weeks ago, and his additional daughter's wedding was set to take place in three weeks.

IDF publishes the names of the soldiers killed in Gaza on June 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Waiss's brother, Assaf, told Kan Reshet Bet regarding his brother, "My father said that he talked to him and said to him, "You have children, you have your daughter's wedding, and he said to my father - 'Father, you brought us up like this, that the people of Israel are above all, I am here on a mission, I will return and marry her.'"

'I don't accept exemptions'

According to Maariv, his brother further stated, "From the moment he [Waiss] received the exemption from reserves, he told them, 'I don't accept exemptions; I fight for my people, for my country.' On October 7, he took his equipment and went to the reserves without thinking at all."

The high school where Waiss worked mourned his loss. The head of the high school, Daniel Beeri, said, "Amit Eitan was Rabbi Elon's second home. Education was the center of his life, and he saw the empowerment of each student as the fulfillment of a dream.”

“He loved his students very much and gave his life for them, just as he gave it to the people of Israel. Our hearts go out to his beloved family and students; his amazing character will be with us forever."

Mayor of Ma’aleh Adumim stated, “We lost the big heart of an extraordinary educator. We are all with his dear family and students at such a difficult time."