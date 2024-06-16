Sergeant Itay Amar killed killed alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers in Gaza Strip

Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.

His family was notified, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously.

Amar fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were traveling in an APC on an axis that led to the building where they were supposed to stay. At around 5:15 a.m., the explosion occurred while the APC, the sixth in the convoy, was in motion.

Israel announces the deaths of eight fighters who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.Cpt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21Sgt. Itay Amar, 19Sgt. Stanislav Kostarev, 21Sgt. Or Blumovitz, 20Sgt. Oz Yeshaya Gruber, 20Cpt. (res.) Eitan… pic.twitter.com/smKw9Z2o85 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 16, 2024

It was also noted that it was very difficult to access the APC that caught fire and resulted in a chain of explosions. After controlling the fire, forces began to tow the APC away. During the rescue operations, many drones were activated in the area to locate the fighters.