Sergeant Itay Amar killed killed alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sergeant Itay Amar, 19 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sergeant Itay Amar, 19
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday. 

His family was notified, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant posthumously. 

Amar fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were traveling in an APC on an axis that led to the building where they were supposed to stay. At around 5:15 a.m., the explosion occurred while the APC, the sixth in the convoy, was in motion.

It was also noted that it was very difficult to access the APC that caught fire and resulted in a chain of explosions. After controlling the fire, forces began to tow the APC away. During the rescue operations, many drones were activated in the area to locate the fighters.



