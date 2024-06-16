Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber fell in Gaza Strip, alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers

Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Israel announces the deaths of eight fighters who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.Cpt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21Sgt. Itay Amar, 19Sgt. Stanislav Kostarev, 21Sgt. Or Blumovitz, 20Sgt. Oz Yeshaya Gruber, 20Cpt. (res.) Eitan… pic.twitter.com/smKw9Z2o85 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 16, 2024

Gruber was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip.