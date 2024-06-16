Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber fell in Gaza Strip, alongside other Combat Engineering soldiers

Gruber fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Staff-Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Staff-Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday. 

Gruber was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip. 

  



