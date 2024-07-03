'Only two or three people know Sinwar's whereabouts,' say Hamas officials - report

Only two or three individuals are aware of the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, the Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday, citing Hamas officials.

These individuals see to Sinwar’s needs and facilitate his communications with the Hamas leadership in Qatar, with which Sinwar has been in contact regarding the hostage deal negotiations, the officials claimed.

According to the Hamas officials, Sinwar was constantly updated regarding the developments of the war in Gaza.

'Sinwar not among those wounded in Israeli targeted strikes'

According to the report, the source added that while some Hamas leaders in Gaza had been wounded as a result of targeted Israeli strikes, “Sinwar was not among them.” Yahya Sinwar highlighted in a video published by the IDF on February 13, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, according to the Saudi newspaper, the Hamas sources did not reveal whether Sinwar’s hideout was situated above or below ground or whether, by operating in Khan Yunis, the IDF had approached his location.

In May, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that Sinwar was still hiding in tunnels under Khan Yunis rather than in Rafah.

In February, the IDF released footage captured on October 10 by Hamas cameras in which Sinwar was seen walking in a tunnel under Khan Yunis.

Sam Halpern contributed to this report.