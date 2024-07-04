Shifa director's release 'should not have happened' says former intel head of Israel Prison Service

The release of Shifa Hospital's chief from Israeli detainment on Monday caused uproar in the Israeli public and political ranks, which soon deteriorated into an exchange of accusations between the government, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

Ilan Budra, former head of the intelligence division of the IPS, said on Tuesday morning that "something like this should not have happened" in a conversation with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM.

"Administrative detainees are arrested and released regularly throughout the year, and no one talks about it," Budra continued.

"Saleh al-Arouri was also an administrative detainee and was released. The Shin Bet determines the identity of the released person. Not only was the hospital director released, but fifty administrative detainees were released. Has anyone checked their identities?"

According to him, "The IPS has no say in this matter. They receive a release order - they have to release. The Shin Bet decides who is released. Because of the media profile of the hospital director, someone had to be managed. The Shin Bet understands they were wrong." Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director of Shifa Hospital (credit: REUTERS)

"It is not the role of the Shin Bet to alert on this matter, an administrative arrest is arrested based on intelligence information, and a commanding general signs the arrest warrant. The IPS does not know at all on what grounds he is arrested. As soon as a detainee has a larger media profile, to be arrested, you have to come back twice, and the director of Shifa Hospital is a sign of it. Throughout the war, they talked about the hospital being a terrorist base for Hamas. He is also a much stronger bargaining chip than other medical professionals."

What could Israel's prison system resemble?

He further explained, saying, "The IPS has another responsibility, but it is a limited liability. Their responsibility is to inspect places of confinement. As of today, the Shin Bet's incarceration standard is 14,500 prisoners, when in practice, there are more than 22,000 inmates. I hope that today it is clear to everyone that the incarceration resource in the State of Israel is an important resource related to all security incidents."

Regarding the living conditions of the prisoners in the State of Israel, "entire prisons had to be built to meet the standard. Not only for security prisoners but also for criminal prisoners," he concluded.

"To spend money and the budget, there must be a plan for at least two or three new prisons. Without this it will be very difficult to meet the necessary standards."