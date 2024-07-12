'Netanyahu's Abandonment of October 7 Hostages' book to be distributed for free in US

A new book titled Dark Legacy: Netanyahu’s Abandonment of October 7th Hostages created by the families of the hostages, is set to be released for free distribution by the families ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming trip to Congress in Washington, families of the hostages announced on Friday afternoon.

The families of the hostages held in Hamas captivity worked to create the book, and they will travel to the United States to distribute the book for free during Netanyahu's session with Congress, which is set to take place on July 24.

According to the families of the hostages, the book was created to place pressure on Netanyahu to come up with a way to bring those in Hamas captivity home.

Both hostage families and major figures in Israeli society contributed to writing it, including statesmen, security personnel, doctors, intellectuals and artists, academics, and journalists.

Since the announcement of the book's publication, many writers have joined, including former Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber, attorney Michael Sfard, journalist Nahum Barnea, Major General (ret.) Nimrod Sheffer, Major General (ret.) Guy Tzur, Major General (ret.) Amos Malka, writer Shira Geffen, Professor Shlomo Ben-Ami, writer Shiri Artzi, actor Dror Keren, and Professor Ruhama Weiss. ''Dark Legacy'' book cover (credit: Courtesy)

"30+ hostage families, all of whom have been fighting for more than nine months to bring their loved ones home," the hostage family forum, Forum for Life, said.

Calling on Netanyahu to bring the hostages home

"As part of their ongoing fight, [the families] undertook the creation of this book to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu, who, since October 7, has had the power to bring the hostages home and instead has abandoned them. Netanyahu is an academic and a man of books, and this publication intends to unequivocally challenge his legacy," Forum for Life added.

In addition to the hostage families, thousands of Israelis supported the publication of the book in both Hebrew and English, along with its free distribution in Israel and worldwide.

Crowdfunding for the campaign raised close to $200,000.