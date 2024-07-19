IDF investigates drone strike in Tel Aviv, attributes initial failure to human error

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has attributed the failure to shoot down a drone that struck an apartment in Tel Aviv early Thursday morning to human error. According to the IDF, the drone was detected at some point during its trajectory but was not consistently tracked due to multiple layers of radar surveillance, both on the ground and from aircraft.

The IDF explained that radar systems from different sectors track various airspaces, making it possible that the drone was detected in one industry but not continuously monitored. Although the IDF identified the drone as a potential threat, a human error led to it not being flagged as such. Consequently, no warnings were issued, and air defense systems were not activated to intercept it.

While the IDF has not officially confirmed the drone's origin, the prevailing assumption is that it was launched by the Houthis from Yemen. However, the IDF is exploring all possibilities, including potential disinformation tactics by the Houthis. Determining the exact origin of the drone is crucial for preventing future incidents.

Israeli Police collecting evidence after Houthi drone crashes in Tel Aviv on Friday (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The IDF has assured us that the immediate threat has passed, and no additional aerial threats have been detected. Despite the human error, the IDF's tracking at some point confirms that the airspace is now secure. The IDF has deployed a full complement of aircraft and air defense systems to ensure continued safety.

In a related development, the IDF reported shooting down another threat from the east overnight. Emphasizing the frequency of such threats, the IDF highlighted its strong track record in intercepting them, though acknowledging that no defense system is infallible. The recent shoot-down incident is considered separate from reports that the United States intercepted multiple threats potentially directed toward Israel.

Thorough investigation underway

Initial assessments indicate that the drone made a direct hit on the apartment building rather than detonating overhead. The drone was identified as a large-scale, long-range model, with preliminary footage suggesting it approached from the south, possibly over the water. The IDF is still conducting a thorough investigation to trace the drone's complete flight path.

The attack occurred at 3:10 am, and while the IDF has not definitively concluded that Yemen is responsible, there is no immediate move to declare the incident an act of war. The IDF and the Israeli government plan to take their time in determining the source of the attack, likely consulting with the United States and other allies before deciding on any response.