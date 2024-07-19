Israel's defense establishment in shock by Houthi Tel Aviv drone attack - analysis

The Israeli defense establishment is in a state of complete shock.

Though the writing was on the wall, no one saw it coming from a couple thousand kilometers away.

That is despite the fact that Hezbollah has managed to successfully strike Israel dozens of times with drones without being detected.

The Houthis and an Iranian militia from Iraq have successfully hit parts of Eilat, including a naval base, using drones from late 2023 to mid-2024, without being detected.

Israel has essentially outsourced its defense responses regarding the Houthis to the US.

Only pre-October 7 thinking would have missed the possibility that the Houthis might attack other parts of Israel with drones.

And now one Israeli is dead and around a dozen wounded in the heart of one of Israel's two most important cities, Tel Aviv.

No sense of immediacy

Israel has been moving in slow motion when attempting to improve their agency of shooting down low-flying drones, which can outwit Israeli radar, anti-air batteries, and aircraft much better than ballistic rockets.

Until now, there has been no sense of immediacy, despite the fact that either Hezbollah, the Houthis, an Iraqi militia, or Iran itself could use a drone at any time to attack just about any target in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.

Like the Hamas tunnel threat, which was ignored until it killed and wounded Israelis in 2014, this threat has been given scant attention because there were so many larger threats and because Israel has done, by and large, a great job shooting down Houthi threats to Eilat until this point in time.

And Israel and the US, together with European and Arab allies, did a phenomenal job shooting down Iranian drone threats in April.

But the April attack was extremely forecasted in advance, and the success of defending Eilat only matters, that is, as long as the enemy sticks to the same pattern and does not patiently probe a part of Israel that the IDF is not constantly protecting.

It is an October 6 mentality only to anticipate predictable and recurring attacks as opposed to trying to predict where Israel's many enemies might find a soft underbelly.

The scary thing is not that the Houthis snuck one drone through to Tel Aviv.

The scary thing is that this incident stunned the defense establishment, and they are nowhere closer to a plan to protect Israel's citizens from future such occurrences.