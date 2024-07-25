Senior Biden official says hostage deal not yet ready to be signed, but is in 'closing stages'

The White House will host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his delegation of senior officials for several hours tomorrow. They will meet with President Joe Biden individually and in a joint meeting with Biden, the American hostage families, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Thursday's meeting will mark the first time the president and prime minister will see each other since Biden's trip to Israel just days after October 7, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

While the official said he's not going to put a time frame on the closing of the deal, the administration believes the deal is in the "closing stages" and that it's time to close the agreement.

There are serious issues that still need to be resolved and are "things needed" both from Hamas and the Israeli side, according to the official.

According to the official, the "closing stage" of the deal on the table now is different than it was a month ago due to intense negotiations. Hostage and Missing Families Forum sets up massive display in front of Capitol Hill demanding Netanyahu to sign deal (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Hamas had been "very dug in" on its position for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces before a vague promise to release the hostages.

The official said negotiators worked out a detailed text of how the hostage exchange could actually work as well as the initial phasing of the deal, which would see women, men over 50, wounded hostages released over 42 days with negotiations halfway through for conditions of the second phase.

"We can't do a deal until the issues are worked out," the official said, emphasizing that the administration believes the issues are resolvable. "We do not want to get into a deal until we know how it's going to go."

The official noted that similar to the November deal, there's an exchange provision for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, which the details of need to be worked out.

Deal not ready for implementation, but hopes for it to be reached

The deal is not at the point where it's ready to be signed and implemented, according to the official, but it's "not going to take an indefinite period to breach."

The official said Biden's conversation with Netanyahu will be about the remaining gaps and how to close them.

The official indicated there will be significant meetings at the White House over the next few weeks regarding the deal, "which will be important."

"We will see more activity here in the coming weeks," the official said