IDF distributes flyers to evacuate Gazans from humanitarian zone after intel of terror in area

The IDF distributed flyers around northern Khan Yunis and eastern Deir al Balah to warn Gazans within the humanitarian zone of those areas to evacuate due to intel that Hamas established a terrorist infrastructure there, the Israeli military said on Friday.

"The advance warning to civilians is being issued in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and to enable civilians to move away from the combat zone," the IDF said.

According to the IDF, the decision to adjust the area of the humanitarian zone was based on Hamas's exploitation of the area, choosing to use it for terrorist activities, and the firing of rockets toward Israel.

The IDF created an area that will serve as a temporary humanitarian zone for the evacuated Gazans. Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

The process of evacuating the Gazans

The adjustment to the zone will make it smaller and will accommodate the intelligence that the IDF received about the terror activity occurring.

In addition to the flyers, the call for evacuation has been communicated through SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization, which exploits humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population for its terrorist activities," the Israeli military emphasized.