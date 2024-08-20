'Situation is critical': Ex-IDF general speaks on violent settlers, Iran, Hezbollah, and Gaza

Former Brigadier-General of the Gaza Division, Major-General (ret) Gadi Shamni, spoke about the regional tension in light of threats from Iran and Hezbollah of attacking Israel, about control of the Philadelphi corridor and the riots in the village of Jit, in Judea and Samaria, in an interview with radio station 103FM in August.

“The situation now is critical,” said Shamni about the riots in Jit. “‘A handful’ is bullshit; this is not a handful. There are large groups of these people. They have representation in the Knesset and the government. There is no option other than to make a change in the issue. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has to enter fields that it is not currently involved in. We cannot continue to call them ‘hilltop youth.’ These are armed gangs. The Shin Bet has to deal with them as they would with terrorists,” he added.

Shamni spoke about the possibility of escalation leading to a regional war in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Until now, the statement that both sides are not interested in an all-out war and an escalation of the current war is still true," he said.

"However," Shamni continued, "I do not doubt that if it were not for the significant American preparation and American deterrence against Hezbollah and Iran, we would already be experiencing a much more serious deterioration. Because we understand that when there is such an intensity of exchanges of fire and mutual vulnerability, the chance of slipping into an uncontrolled escalation is high.”

Regarding Hezbollah and Iran, Shamni said that "they understand that there is something else here. That the Americans actually care and protect their own interests first; they do not want a conflict with Iran and a regional war." Aftermath of an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jit. 16 August 2024. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

"There is a determination to defend the State of Israel and considerable Israeli capabilities. This entire story manages to keep a lid on this pressure cooker, but that doesn't mean it can't very quickly degenerate into a full-scale war," he continued.

Shamni added, concerning the continuation of the war, “I think that for far too long, this situation should have been different. We have been fighting in the South for over ten months, and Gaza is defined as the main effort, which is a very problematic reality that does not allow the IDF to change its focus and concentrate its effort in the North. We understand that the IDF has been significantly reduced in recent years; it does not know how to respond offensively in two arenas simultaneously, and we are currently dealing with more than two arenas."

Shamni added: "It was right to push as quickly as possible for a pacification in the South, a cessation of hostilities, an effort to reach a hostage deal, to make Gaza a secondary effort and to concentrate efforts in the North.”

Israel cannot stand alone

"We understand, unfortunately, that all the talk we've heard from the Israeli leadership that Israel will defend itself alone - there is a huge problem with this. We need the support of this coalition. The Iranian dream is not only the story of nuclear weapons; they understand that they can destroy Israel in a conventional way," he continued.

Regarding the Philadelphi corridor, Shamni, the former Brigadier-General of the Gaza Division, stated that “Israel must control the corridor and influence the traffic there. Either we need to be physically present or find an alternative way."

"If we can find a suitable solution with US involvement, it will create a situation where we can allow ourselves to leave the corridor for several months to do what I have said about Philadelphi, in the North, in the fight against Iran, which is becoming worse," he added.

“We are in a direct confrontation with Iran, unlike ever before. To achieve such a thing, we need a strategic shift. There is one thing that if we don’t achieve, we won’t get to a turning point, and that is a hostage deal.”