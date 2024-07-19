Likud MK says he won't support gov. if Netanyahu decides to leave Philadelphi corridor

The IDF is preparing to maintain its control of the Philadelphi corridor. In recent days, the IDF has built an outpost west of the corridor and which is used as a facility for some of the forces operating in the western area of ​​Rafah. In parallel, the IDF is expanding the Philadelphia area.

Likud MK Moshe Saada spoke earlier this week with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal on radio 103fm and expressed his opinion on the matter. "The Philadelphi corridor is the oxygen of Hamas. We cut off this pipe for them. One option is to reach out to it. If we are not in the Philadelphi corridor, we will not be in the Land of Israel. It is an existential threat to the life of the Jewish nation in the Land of Israel," he said.

He later emphasized that he agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but "if he decides to withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and endanger the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," Saada stated he "will not support the government.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'A red line'

He added, "I said this unequivocally. I think he [Netanyahu] agrees with me, and he also says it's a red line. If we're not there, we won't be here. Remember what happened in Lebanon with Resolution 1701. 13,000 UNIFIL troops entered, and we created Hezbollah far beyond what it was before."

Regarding the hostages' families and the hostage deal negotiations, Saada said, "I understand what the families are experiencing. You can't get rid of yesterday's pictures. The grief, sorrow, and anxiety of the families are unbearable. We must not abandon the kidnapped. We need to bring everyone home."

He referred to a state commission of inquiry and said that "the prime minister said that there must be a commission of inquiry. What matters is the timing. As someone who was the referent of commissions of inquiry, it is impossible to make a commission in the middle of a war. Every person who is questioned there must go through the entire protocol and get a lawyer. This means that anyone can face criminal charges and be indicted. It's not serious; it's not right professionally."