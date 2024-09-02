Israel comes to a halt: Which institutions are striking?

The strike in Israel began at 6 a.m. on Monday, following a Sunday announcement by Histadrut head Arnon Bar David. Read on for a summary of which institutions are participating in the strike and what will remain open.

In an attempt to prevent the strike, Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara appealed to the State Attorney overnight, instructing it to contact the Labor Court for injunctions.

In parallel, the State Attorney's Office also submitted a request to halt the strike on behalf of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's consent.

"The strike is political and was announced against the law. We are asking for a temporary order on a unilateral basis," the statement read.

Places on strike

Health system

Hospitals will operate on Shabbat mode, but the health insurance funds will function as usual. The Israel Medical Association has permitted doctors who feel working is against their conscience to go on strike.

In local councils that have announced a strike, kindergartens will not open. Similarly, elementary and middle schools in these areas will operate on a partial schedule, closing at 11:45 a.m. Daycare centers, however, will operate as usual.

Education

Kindergartens and special-needs schools will operate as usual, and their transportation arrangements will also operate as usual. The Welfare Ministry's special education institutions will also not participate in the strike.

Universities are also set to strike. Attempts will be made to hold exams, which are set to take place today.

Transportation

The bus companies Dan, Egged, and Metropolitan, as well as the light rail in Jerusalem and the Carmelite in Haifa, will be shut down. The light rail activities in Tel Aviv are also set to be disrupted.

Ben-Gurion Airport is set to strike for two hours, between 8 and 10 a.m. While the Aviation Authority appears on the list of places that will strike, the airport stated that it will be open for departures and landings on Monday. It recommended that passengers remain updated via flight schedules and airline announcements.

Govermental services

The municipalities of Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Givatayim will not grant service to the public.

The Population and Immigration Authority, the Israel Securities Authority, the Post, and the Federation of Local Authorities are all set to strike. The Israel Electric Corporation will operate on Shabbat mode.

Private sector

The shopping malls BIG, Sariona, and Azerieli are set to be closed until 12 p.m. Many high-tech companies have joined the strike as well.

What will operate?

At the ports, perishable goods and medications will be released for shipment.

Fire and rescue services will operate as usual.

Magen David Adom (MDA) will operate as usual.

Retail and food networks will operate as usual.

Israel Railways will operate as usual.

Additional institutions, as determined by professional unions, will also be operational.

A number of local authorities have announced that they will not participate in the strike, including educational institutions that will operate as usual.

These include Jerusalem, Ashdod, Netanya, Ramle, Dimona, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Netivot, Nahariya, Sderot, Holon, Petah Tikva, Safed, Ariel, Katzrin, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Gat, Mitzpe Ramon, Arad, Ma'ale Adumim, Migdal HaEmek, Harish, Nahal Sorek, Shlomi, Yeroham, Beit Shean, and Ma'alot-Tarshiha, as well as localities in the West Bank.