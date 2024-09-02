The Murder of Israeli police officers in West Bank is wake-up call - analysis

The murder of three Israeli police in the West Bank is a major escalation by terrorists.

Roni Shakuri, Hadas Branch and Arik Ben Eliyahu were murdered on September 1 near Tarqumiyah. This is an area northwest of Hebron. It is also the site of a major checkpoint for traffic entering Israel, including Palestinian workers and also trade goods.

The attack is part of a wider and growing campaign of attacks in the West Bank. Most of this growing insurgency has taken place in the northern West Bank. It began in Jenin two years ago with a wave of terror that Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other groups, such as Lion’s Den in Nablus, were responsible for. The IDF launched an operation in 2023 against this growing wave of terror.

The terrorists nevertheless branched out into Tulkarm and Qalqilya and into Tubas. They set up shop in Fara’a camp and other areas overlooking the Jordan Valley. They have imported smuggled rifles, primarily M-4 and AR types, and they have now become proficient in explosives. Several attempts to build car bombs are evidence of this. They have also placed IEDs on roadsides in various areas. They have increased their attacks to include the Jordan Valley. Israel’s Chief of Staff visited the Jordan Valley last week due to this rise in terror. The IDF then launched a major operation in late August. So far, one IDF soldier has been killed in clashes in Jenin.

Now, the terrorists are carrying out more attacks. There were two attacks over the Shabbat weekend of August 31 to September 1 and then an attempted car bombing attack at Ateret on September 2. Photos of IDF forces operating in the counter-terrorism operation in Jenin 1 September 2024 (credit: IDF)

The IDF was quick to respond to the murder of the police officers on September 1. The IDF said that its “forces encircled the residence in Hebron where the terrorist was operating and eliminated him during exchanges of fire. An M-16 rifle was located alongside the terrorist. The terrorist eliminated was Muhannad Al-Easud, a 31-year-old from Idhna, identified with Fatah and formerly served in the Palestinian Presidential Guard of the Palestinian National Security Forces. The investigation into the terror attack continues.”

Indications of escalation

This is important, but it also shows escalation. Groups of men close to Fatah have increasingly been involved in terror attacks. This shows that the Palestinian Authority is in danger of splintering. Almost two decades of the US-backed training of the Palestinian Authority Security Forces has not resulted in stability; instead, the PA is unable to control parts of the West Bank. Hamas and PIJ, with Iranian backing, are taking advantage of this. But there may be worse to come in places like Hebron. Hebron is a city with a tradition of religious devotion.

So far, it has been relatively quiet, but the massive, sprawling city could be bubbling up into large clashes with the IDF. In addition, Hamas has historically had cells in some of these areas, such as the Hebron hills, Dura, and other villages. If Hamas can set down roots again in this area and increase attacks, it will mean the growing insurgency has expanded from the northern west bank to the south. It will also mean these groups have more weapons, such as M-16s, and more know-how in terms of explosives.

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders abroad who fly back and forth from Turkey to Qatar, two Western allies, are calling for more attacks. This potentially could lead to a greater escalation in the West Bank. The murder of three police officers is a major attack and should be seen that way.