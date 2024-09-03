Iranian media shifts focus to West Bank amid Israeli military changes and protests - analysis

Pro-Iranian media and Iranian state media are increasingly focused on the West Bank in the wake of an Israeli multi-pronged operation that began last week. The operation is designed to blunt the rise of Iranian-backed Palestinian terror groups that have increasingly threatened stability in the northern West Bank.

The evidence for Iran’s shift in focus is that its state media is reporting less on Hamas's claims of “success” in Gaza and more on the battle in the West Bank. IRNA state media in Iran, for instance, on September 3 reported that the IDF was involved in a raid in Kalkilya and had interrogated a “mosque preacher.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen reported that “the resistance in the West Bank is engaged in fierce clashes in Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarm, and continues to inflict heavy losses on the occupation in the epic ‘camp terror’ that has been ongoing for 7 days. The report claimed that Iranian-backed terror groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad had continued to “ambush” IDF infantry and “rain” down bullets on the IDF.

It named the various units involved in the battles, including Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, which claimed various attacks, and a unit of PIJ in Tulkarm also did. Al-Mayadeen was concerned that Israel might try to close the channel down in the West Bank. It reported on clashes in many areas, including at Bir Zeit University.

Iranian media seizes on Israeli military changes and protests

The same media is focused on Israeli voices as well. It highlights protests in Israel and opposition to Israel’s prime minister as well as what it claims are “settlers” claims that there is no security in the West Bank and a “third intifada” is developing. Iran is trying to fuel this outcome.

At the same time, the pro-Iranian network reported on changes in Israel’s military brass. It shed light on the decision by the head of Israel’s Ground Forces to leave his position, as well as other recent changes since October 7. It characterizes this as an “earthquake in the general staff.”

The pro-Iranian media would like to believe that Hamas and Iran and its proxies can take credit for this. Israel faced a major military disaster on October 7 but has since recovered. However, there are enduring questions about responsibility and whether key officials should resign. From the pro-Iran media perspective, every change in the officer corps is important and a sign that their October 7 attack has had long-term repercussions.