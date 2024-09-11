IDF Helicopter crashes in Rafah, two soldiers killed

An IDF helicopter crashed overnight in a still unexplained accident in Rafah, killing two soldiers, including the lead pilot, and wounding seven soldiers on board.

Four soldiers were seriously wounded, and three were moderately wounded.

The accident occurred after midnight in an attempt to rescue a wounded soldier in the field with Unit 669 forces.

Further, the accident occurred as the helicopter was close to the ground.

IDF to probe accident

Moreover, the IDF said that no enemy forces had hit the helicopter and that the reasons for the accident would be clarified in an ongoing probe. Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on January 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

By 2:00 a.m., all of the wounded had been evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center.

The IDF said that it has performed hundreds of successful rescue missions in Gaza, saving around 1,700 soldiers generally without incident until now.