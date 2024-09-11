What does Hezbollah hope to achieve with its war of attrition? - analysis

Hezbollah has continued its attacks on Israel this week. The Iranian-backed terrorist group knows that it must keep up the pressure on Israel. It knows this because Iran is closely monitoring the Gaza front and other fronts. Hezbollah has been attacking Israel since October 2023, helping Hamas in its war on Israel.

However, now Hezbollah has to continue its attacks because it cannot be seen to be abandoning Hamas. This puts the group in a complex bind. It needs to hold up its end of the “bargain” with Hamas. Hamas now dictates Hezbollah’s tempo of attacks.

This is a big shift from when Hezbollah was its own terrorist group and an Iranian proxy. Hezbollah was the senior partner of any other proxy. But now the others are growing. The Houthis have taken control of parts of the Red Sea. The Iraqi militias are growing stronger and threatening US troops and also Israel. Hezbollah is working with the Iranian IRGC, but since October 7 it has seen its independent choices curtailed and bookened by the Gaza war.

Hezbollah's expectations

Did Hezbollah expect a long war of attrition. It is clear the war of attrition is not in Israel’s interest. But is it in Hezbollah’s as the group has less to lose. However, it has become so strong in Lebanon in the last decade, that it is not “too big to fail.” Thus is has to continue to show that it can hold up its end of the attacks. It can’t slack off.

This is why everyday Hezbollah tries to show that it is doing something. It tries to alternate the sectors it attacks and increase and decrease the tempo of attacks, as well as the mix of rockets, missiles and drones it uses. On September 11 Hezbollah claimed it carried out a number of attacks on various sites in Israel. It claimed it targeted IDF soldiers in one site it called “Matla” and then claimed that it “targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers around the ‘Al-Raheb’ site, the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Qarn’ sites, and the ‘Zabdin’ barracks , in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with rocket weapons, and achieved direct hits,” Al-Mayadeen media reported. The result of a direct hit on a home in Shtula, northern Israel, January 13, 2024 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

In addition a journalist with al-Mayadeen, which is a pro-Iranian website, claimed to “confirm” a Hezbollah attack targeting Metula in northern Israel. Hezbollah also claimed it targeted Shtula and Arab al-Aramshe, two other villages on Israel’s northern broder. Shtula has been evacuated. Arab al-Aramshe is a beduin Arab village that has not been evacuated.

The IDF carries out airstrikes and also artillery shelling in Lebanon in response to the attacks. “The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a martyr, in a preliminary toll from the Israeli raid on the town of Mays al-Jabal,” the Al-Mayadeen report said. Hezbollah published a photo of one of its members who it said was “martyred on the road to Jerusalem.”

This is the term for Hezbollah members who have fallen in the last eleven months of clashes. More than 400 Hezbollah members have been killed.

As the Hezbollah members continue to fall, the group must be asking itself what comes next. Will the fighting expand and if so is that in Hezbollah’s interests. Or is a ceasefire in Gaza in Hezbollah’s interests so it can catch its breath after eleven months of war. Hezbollah has achieved much in its war by forcing 60,000 Israelis to evacuate the border.

However, it’s unclear what Hezbollah hopes to achieve at the moment. The war of attrition in the north does not appear to benefit either Israel or Lebanon, or even Hezbollah. It does benefit Iran and it may benefit Hamas. However, it’s not clear how many more casualties Hezbollah wants to lose just to further the ambitions of Hamas.