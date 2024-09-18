From chaos to fear: Hezbollah’s dilemma - analysis

Hezbollah faced an unprecedented challenge as thousands of pagers it had acquired for its members began exploding across Lebanon and also in Syria and other places on Tuesday.

The pager explosions killed at least ten Hezbollah members and wounded thousands. They also wounded the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, revealing his obvious links to the Iranian-backed terrorist group. Now Hezbollah faces an apparent new wave of challenges as more explosions have struck the group on September 18. The terrorist group is now facing chaos and fear of the future.

For Hezbollah, a key part of its self-image is that it is an elite terrorist group, and it is relatively safe in Lebanon. Its safety is important because it has often vowed in the past to escalate against Israel if there are attacks in places in Beirut or the Beqaa valley, for instance.

During the last eleven months, the group has faced several incidents in both Beirut and the Beqaa, and in each case, it expanded its attacks on Israel. However, this has not led to fear within the ranks of Hezbollah. This is obvious from its rallies and from the fact that it continues to openly threaten Israel and threaten the region.

Hezbollah’s confidence is important to its cohesive organization as a military-terrorist organization. Hezbollah has also greatly expanded its role in the region in recent years. It took part in the Syrian Civil War after 2012. It thus helped prop up the Syrian regime.

Some history

This is important because if one goes back to 1976, it was the Syrian regime that was occupying Lebanon. Syria occupied part of Lebanon from 1976 to 2005. Now, Hezbollah plays a role in Syria. After the death of Iranian IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah took on a larger role.

Nasrallah has improved ties between Hezbollah and the Houthis and helped coordinate the Iranian multi-front war on Israel. In the fourth week of October 2023, Nasrallah met with key Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials to coordinate attacks on Israel. In November 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Nasrallah and Lebanon Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Berri runs Amal, a Shi’ite party in Lebanon. The Iranian envoy also met Ziad al-Nakhaleh, secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas politburo.

In August 2022, Nasrallah also met with Hamas officials in Beirut. These included Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the group’s political bureau, and senior officials Khalil al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan.

In September 2023, prior to the Hamas attack on Israel, Nasrallah also met with Arouri and Nakhaleh. This all illustrates the confidence of Hezbollah. Now Hezbollah is less confident and it is facing an unprecedented crisis of chaos.

Chaos leads to fear.

Fear can lead to panic.

It is during this phase that the group may make operational mistakes. Hezbollah is now forced to respond to Israel’s actions. But it knows that any response may lead to more surprises and more chaos in its ranks. It also knows the region is watching. Iran and the other proxies such as Hamas and PIJ and the Houthis are watching. The Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are also watching. They launched a drone at Israel that was shot down on September 18.