US supports Israel as regional tension escaltes, Hezbollah device explosions kill 20

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Egypt: Harder to finalize Gaza hostage deal due to beeper explosions

Cairo says it won’t accept permanent IDF presence along Philadelphi corridor.

TOVAH LAZAROFF By

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs for Doha, at Cairo East Airport, in Cairo, Egypt, February 6, 2024. (photo credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS)

It is now harder to achieve a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in light of the explosions of Hezbollah beepers across Lebanon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters in Cairo on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less