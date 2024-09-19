Live Updates
US supports Israel as regional tension escaltes, Hezbollah device explosions kill 20

Fake emergency texts received by Israelis raise concerns of Iranian cyberattack • UN votes to strip Israel of right to self-defense in Gaza, West Bank • Netanyahu affirms stance on North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF conducts exercises in Israel's North to preapre for escalations, released on September 18, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Egypt: Harder to finalize Gaza hostage deal due to beeper explosions

Cairo says it won’t accept permanent IDF presence along Philadelphi corridor.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs for Doha, at Cairo East Airport, in Cairo, Egypt, February 6, 2024. (photo credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS)
It is now harder to achieve a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in light of the explosions of Hezbollah beepers across Lebanon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters in Cairo on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Staff-Sergeant Agam Naim becomes first female IDF soldier to fall in Gaza combat

Agam Naim was an IDF soldier, she fell in Rafah in a building explosion along with three other IDF soldiers.

By YOAV ETIEL, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Staff-Sergeant Agam Naim (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF St.-Sgt. Agam Naim became the first female IDF soldier to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip after she, along with three other soldiers, was killed in a building explosion on Tuesday.

Israeli air, artillery strikes pound Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

In addition to the Majdal Selm IAF strike, the air force reportedly struck Hezbollah structures in another five areas of southern Lebanon.

By SAM HALPERN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AN ISRAELI M109 howitzer fires artillery shells. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Israel Air Force and IDF artillery struck numerous Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon since Tuesday, including a Hezbollah structure in the Majdal Selm area in which terrorists had been observed operating, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

IDF announces names of four soldiers who fell in combat in Gaza Strip

In addition to the four IDF soldiers killed while fighting in southern Gaza, the IDF stated that an additional five were wounded.

By SAM HALPERN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
The IDF announced the names of four soldiers killed in the southern Gaza Strip. September 18, 2024 (illustration). (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The four soldiers who were killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday were St.-Sgt. Agam Naim, 20; St.-Sgt. Dotan Shimon, 21; St.-Sgt. Amit Bakri, 21; and Capt. Daniel Mimon Toaff, 23, the IDF announced Wednesday morning.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says