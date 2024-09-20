Complex terrain and low visibility: Report into Rafah helicopter crash revealed

The findings of an interim report into the crash of the 'Owl' helicopter in Gaza last week were published by the IDF spokesman on Friday.

The incident, which was investigated by a team of experts, led to the deaths of two soldiers and the wounding of others.

The report was presented to the commander of Israel's Air Force, General Tomer Bar, and the families of the bereaved and wounded.

On the night of 11 September, an "Owl" helicopter from Squadron 123 crashed while landing in Rafah, Gaza, as part of an attempt to evacuate a seriously wounded soldier.

As a result of the crash, Warrant Officer (res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv, and Warr. Ofc. (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, 38, from Ness Harim, both serving in Unit 669, were killed. Seven other crew members were wounded, and the helicopter sustained significant damage.

The findings of the report indicate that at 00:21, the crew was dispatched to evacuate a seriously wounded person from an airstrip in the Rafah area.

The crew began landing in a combat area to urgently evacuate the wounded person, when the low visibility due to it being nighttime and there being large amounts of dust, combined with the complex terrain of the landing space, led to incorrect spatial orientation. As a result, the helicopter crashed into the ground.

Not a result of enemy fire

The report stated that the incident was not caused by enemy fire, and the influence of unusual technical faults or abnormalities was ruled out. The team was also found to be fit to fly on the mission.

As soon as the crash occurred, ground forces under the command of the Brigadier General of Givati ​​began rescue operations, which lasted for about an hour and ten minutes.

At the end of the rescue, the wounded were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba using Air Force attack helicopters, thereby avoiding further severe consequences of the incident.

Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar commented on the report that "this was a fatal operational accident that occured during a time of war and which led to the deaths of two soldiers in Unit 669. The soldiers had come to rescue a wounded man whose condition required an urgent evacuation from Gaza. Such rescue activities have saved hundreds of soldiers during the war. The Air Force will learn lessons from this incident and will continue to act courageously."