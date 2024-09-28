Alarms are unactivated as surface-to-surface missile strikes center Israel

No alarm was activated when a surface-to-surface rocket was launched from Lebanese territory toward central Israel and struck the center of the country, the IDF reported on Saturday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel and the West Bank, with upwards of 15 rockets and drones seen crossing from Lebanon in several barrages earlier in the morning.

In the first barrage targeting Safed and surrounding areas in the Upper Galilee, ten rockets were seen crossing Lebanese territory at half past six in the morning. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, September 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The second barrage targeted communities in the West Bank, and five rockets were seen crossing Lebanese territory.

The third barrage in the morning was significantly larger and targeted the Upper Galilee and all of northern Israel, including areas in the northern part of the West Bank.

The following barrage at approximately 9:00 a.m. was targeting the area of Haifa.

Nobody has been reported wounded in the rocket attacks on Israel, however Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that several people suffered from anxiety or got mildly wounded heading to shelters.

Medical teams were dispatched to the scenes.

IDF strikes in Lebanon

In response to the drones and rockets launched by Hezbollah, the IDF began operating in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, striking terror targets belonging to the Lebanese terrorist organization, the IDF reported.

Israel Air Force aircrafts struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon on Saturday overnight, the IDF reported the following morning.

In continued efforts to "degrade and dismantle" Hezbollah, according to the report, IAF aircraft struck rocket and drone launchers, weapon storage buildings, and terrorist infrastructure in which terrorists were operating.