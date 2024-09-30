IDF looking to investigate reservist over information leak, no official case opened yet - report

The IDF is looking into investigating a reservist soldier who may have leaked sensitive information, sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post. However, despite initial reports, a formal investigation has yet to be opened, nor have disciplinary actions been taken.

According to sources, the issue relates to the unauthorized disclosure of security-related information, though the timeline for when the soldier will be informed of the charges remains unclear due to the reported complexity of the case.

Walla reported that the reservist had been serving in Gaza for seven months and was instructed to return his equipment and leave his post immediately on Sunday after the Military Police sought to potentially launch an investigation into him.

The soldier reportedly sought clarification about the investigation but received no clear explanation and was later given conflicting reasons.

Identity yet to be disclosed

While the soldier’s identity has not been disclosed, Walla described him as a reservist in his 40s, having left his family and job to serve in military reserves. Documents obtained by Walla suggest that the investigation has not formally begun, and no criminal case has been opened yet. IDF vehicles transport a group of soldiers and journalists inside the southern Gaza Strip on July 3, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool/Reuters)

Walla emphasized that even if the soldier is under suspicion, the Military Police are required to inform him of the specific charges in order to uphold his legal rights.

Bini Ashkenazi contributed to this report.