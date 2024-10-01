Lebanon’s leadership vacuum could prolong war in the country's south - analysis

The Israel Defense Forces began limited ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah on Monday, with the goal being to end the threat that Hezbollah poses to Israeli civilians in northern Israel.

As the IDF moves into Lebanon, it may achieve tactical military successes, but the larger question about how war progresses will need to be answered in Jerusalem, Beirut, and also other states. One of the challenges will be the fact that Hezbollah is currently leaderless and the presidency of Lebanon is vacant.

Hezbollah has exercised an increasing stranglehold on Lebanese politics over the last decade and a half. The group, although it only has a handful of seats in parliament, has deep control over Lebanon. Part of this due to the fact that Hezbollah has stockpiled so many weapons that it is stronger than the state of Lebanon.

In addition, Hezbollah has close ties to the Syrian regime and Iran. It should be recalled that the Syrian regime occupied Lebanon from 1976 to 2005. Therefore, Hezbollah’s international connections also make it potentially stronger than the state of Lebanon.

The absence of a president of Lebanon is due, in part, to Hezbollah’s increasing control of the country. Lebanese politics is divided along sectarian lines, with reserved seats in political office for various groups. That means that Christians hold the presidency, while the Prime Minister is a Sunni, and the Speaker of Parliament is a Shi’ite. Israeli forces at a staging area in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, September 29, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The current speaker is Nabih Berri, who was born in 1938. The aging Shi’ite politician is the head of the Amal movement, which has amicable ties to Hezbollah. The Prime Minister of Lebanon is Najib Mikati, a wealthy businessman who became a politician in the late 1990s who is not particularly interesting or known for taking any bold steps.

Lebanon 2006 vs. Lebanon 2024

It's worth contrasting this Lebanon of 2024 with the Lebanon of 2006, the last time there was a ground war between Israel and Hezbollah. At the time, the terrorist organization was a much smaller movement with some 10,000 fighters and around 13,000 rockets. Today, it has three times as many estimated fighters and ten times as many rockets.

Israel has degraded this arsenal, and more than 500 Hezbollah members have been killed in eleven months of fighting. In fact, Hezbollah has lost more fighters already on the eve of the ground operation than it did in the entire 2006 war. Hezbollah’s leadership and commanders have also been eviscerated by Israel.

In 2006, Hezbollah was led by Hassan Nasrallah. Now Nasrallah is dead. In 2006, Lebanon’s government was led by President Emile Lahoud and Prime Minister Fouad Siniora. These men were much more capable on the global stage in presenting Lebanon’s case and also working towards a ceasefire.

Today, Lebanon has a leadership vacuum. Hezbollah also has a leadership vacuum. However, Hezbollah today is tied in much more deeply with Iran’s “axis” in the region. This includes Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Given this constellation, of a more powerful and connected Hezbollah and a much weaker Lebanese state, it is unclear how the 2024 war will play out. One challenge may to get any kind of agreement at all out of this war.

Is an agreement worth it?

One lesson of 2006 is that any agreement isn’t likely worth anything anyway. The UN Resolution 1701 was supposed to keep Hezbollah away from the border of Israel. Previous UN resolutions, such as 1559, were supposed to disarm the group. Hezbollah didn’t disarm, and even after the ceasefire that ended the 2006 war, they didn’t leave the border. This illustrates how the terrorist organization will not likely comply with any agreement. Without a bold leader willing to change course for the group, it also can’t come to an agreement.

Lebanon is so weak as a state and its leadership class so unwilling to confront Hezbollah, it is unlikely they will push for a deal either. For instance, Saad Hariri and others who might have once opposed Hezbollah appear unwilling to critique it now.

This is despite the fact that Hezbollah murdered Hariri’s father back in 2005, Rafic Hariri, the former Prime Minister of Lebanon. Today, the wings of the politicians in Lebanon, many of whom are related to political clans and families, have been clipped. Even those who might use this opportunity to confront Hezbollah, such as Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea don’t seem to be leaping at the opportunity.

Other leaders in Lebanon are aging, such as Michel Aoun, who is 91 years old, and Walid Jumblatt, who is 75 years old. Amine Gemayel and his well-known political family likely fears any confrontation with Hezbollah could lead to more political assassinations. Gemayel’s brother was assassinated in the 1980s, and his father, Pierre, was also a target of an assassination. Finally, Gemayel’s son, named Pierre Amine Gemayel, was assassinated in 2006.