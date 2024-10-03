Jerusalemite IDF St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe falls in Lebanon

Jerusalemite St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe fell in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Terefe had served as a fighter in the Golani Patrol, in the Golani Brigade.

The IDF said that it shared in Terefe’s family’s grief.

Terefe fell alongside Capt. Eitan Oster, Capt. Harel Etinger, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur, Sgt-Maj Nazar Itkin, and St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer.

Message of condolence

A message of condolence was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said “I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon.

“God bless them. May their memory be a blessing." L to R: Capt. Harel Etinger, Sgt.-Maj. Nazar Itkin, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur. (illustration) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen - because we will stand together, and with God's help - we will win together.”

Netanyahu’s message concluded with a promise to return the hostages from Gaza, who Hamas abducted on October 7, and the residents of the North who were evacuated due to constant missile attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon.