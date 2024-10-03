IDF Capt. Harel Etinger falls in Lebanon, over five years after father was murdered in attack

The community of Eli in the West Bank mourns said it mourned the death of its resident IDF Capt. Harel Etinger, who was killed by Hezbollah terrorists in Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon on Wednesday. Etinger's death marks the second time his family has mourned a loved one killed by terrorists, as Etinger's father was murdered five years ago.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated: "With a broken heart, we inform you that in the fighting in south Lebanon, Harel Etinger, was killed. He was a resident of the settlement Eli and son of Rabbi Achied Etinger, who was also killed in a shooting attack five and a half years ago.

Etinger was 23 years old at the time of his death.

Originally from the Israeli settlement Eli in the West Bank, Etinger was the team commander in the Egoz Unit in the IDF's Commando Brigade.

Binyamin Regional Council reaction to his death

The Binyamin Regional Council said that he leaves behind his mother Tamar, and 11 brothers and sisters. In addition, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, said, "A great heartache that has no words. Harel fell heroically in the battles for the defense of the people of Israel and joined his father, Rabbi Achaied, who terrorists also murdered. We send a strong and loving hug to his dear mother Tamar, to his brothers and sisters, and to the community of Eli. Golani Brigade conducting exercises to prepare for Lebanon ground operation, published October 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"The enemy will not break our spirit. The people of Israel will fight bravely until victory," he continued.