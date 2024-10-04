Paratroopers eliminate 15 Hezbollah terrorists in close-range combat, destroy tunnels

The combat team of the IDF's Paratrooper Brigade has eliminated 15 Hezbollah terrorists during close-range combat since Thursday morning.

Most Hezbollah terrorists are reportedly hiding in buildings in the heart of Lebanese villages, waiting for IDF soldiers to arrive before ambushing them.

Over the past day, paratrooper forces operating under the 98th Division have surrounded several towns and searched buildings and areas based on precise intelligence identifying military complexes and houses converted into terrorist outposts.

During one of the confrontations with Hezbollah operatives, Captain Ben Zion Falach was killed, the IDF reported on Thursday. A view of damage caused by previous Israeli airstrikes, as smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at Choueifat district, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

Additionally, paratrooper soldiers discovered numerous weapons, including mortars, launchers, rifles, machine guns, military equipment storage units, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a launch pit where a rocket launcher was hidden, ready to fire at northern Israeli communities.

Destroying underground structures

While the air force and artillery units targeted some of the underground infrastructure the IDF has uncovered during operational activities in Lebanon before the start of the ground maneuver, according to field reports, only ground searches and operations by engineering forces, led by the Yahalom Unit, can precisely locate, map, and destroy the underground systems.

In some cases, significant items were found and transferred to Israel along with weapons for intelligence review.

Field reports indicate that some of the underground sites uncovered were constructed to support Hezbollah's plan to conquer the Galilee, which involved swiftly advancing to the border and crossing into Israeli territory as part of an effort to take over northern Israeli communities.

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

According to the directive of the head of the IDF's Technology and Logistics Directorate, efforts will be made to enable all IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon to mark the Rosh Hashana holiday.

Accordingly, hot meals have been transported along the logistical routes to the soldiers in the Lebanese villages.