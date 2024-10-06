'It's time for peace': UN chief Guterres marks year since Oct. 7, demands Hamas release hostages

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a video message on X/Twitter Sunday morning, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel and demanding the group release the hostages it kidnapped.

My message to mark one year since the October 7 attacks. pic.twitter.com/0NPlHyAT6s — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 5, 2024

In the video, he acknowledged the deaths of 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals killed by Hamas terrorists and the 250 people who were abducted and taken into Gaza - over 100 of whom remain in captivity.

This statement comes days after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz banned Guterres from entering Israel.

Katz banned the UN official over Guterres's failure to "unequivocally condemn" Iran's massive missile attack on Israel.

In the X video, Guterres stressed that the anniversary of October 7 is a day for the global community to be outspoken in their condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the kidnapping of the hostages. UNITED NATIONS Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York City. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

"On this day, we remember all those who were brutally killed and suffered unspeakable violence, including sexual violence, as they were simply living their lives."

Guterres said that over the past year, he had met with the families of hostages, learning more from their loved ones while also sharing in their anguish and pain.

"I demand once again the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," Guterres said.

At least a thousand protesters were seen demonstrating in Tel Aviv recently, holding signs that read, "One year, and they still aren't here!"

Calls for hostages to receive medical treatment

Guterres continued, stating that Hamas must allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the hostages.

In August, a petition from the human-rights organizations Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, HaMoked, and Gisha demanded that the Red Cross be allowed to visit and receive information about the captives. This issue has still not been resolved.

Guterres acknowledged that since October 7, a wave of shocking violence and bloodshed has erupted.

"It's time to release the hostages, time to silence the guns, time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region," Guterres said.

He concluded, "It is time for peace, international law, and justice. The United Nations is fully committed to achieving these goals."