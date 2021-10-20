The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

100% of foreign agriculture workers were sexually assaulted, expert says

Out of 654 Thai foreign workers questioned, all of them said they had been exposed to sexual assault.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 02:25
A Thai worker picks Etrogs, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in a grove in the southern community of Nave, near the border with the Gaza Strip and Egypt, October 6, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Thai worker picks Etrogs, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in a grove in the southern community of Nave, near the border with the Gaza Strip and Egypt, October 6, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A report, uncovered during the Knesset's Special Committee on Foreign Workers on Tuesday, shows that 100% of all Thai foreign workers who work in Israeli agriculture have experienced some form of sexual assault at their jobs.
The report, compiled by immigration expert Dr. Yahel Kurlander and Dr. Shahar Shoham, detailed that out of 654 Thai foreign workers questioned, all of them said to have been exposed to sexual assault.
"The State of Israel has abandoned these women," said Dr. Kurlander. "A woman that wants to complain has no clear course of action," she added.
"If a foreign worker is required to quit her job due to a complaint she filed, she is also, in fact, losing her place of residence," noted Shiri Lev-Ran, the commissioner for the rights of foreign workers in the Economy Ministry.
"Some are not even fully aware of all their rights," Lev-Ran added.
IBTISAM MARA’ANA arrives for a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem last month, at which the court overturned the decision of the Central Elections Committee to disqualify her candidacy in the election. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)IBTISAM MARA’ANA arrives for a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem last month, at which the court overturned the decision of the Central Elections Committee to disqualify her candidacy in the election. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Representatives from the National Insurance Institute (NII) and Israel Police noted that their systems do not possess the necessary data for complaints from foreign workers and immigrants.
"We have data for complainants who are not Israeli citizens but that might also apply to tourists," a represenatative from Israel Police stated. According to the rep, 4% of the 25,494 sexual assault complaints since 2017 were filed by non-Israeli citizens.
In response, the committee head and Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana expressed her dismay over the lack of data and announced a follow-up discussion will be held to ensure the correct measures will be taken to change that.


Tags Knesset Migrant workers immigrants in israel sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Colin Powell was a true friend of Israel - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by