130 Jewish and pro-Israel organizations call on Facebook to block hatred

Monday morning, coalition organizers asked Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, as a leader in the fight against delegitimization, for support in the petition, "because Jews all over the world are in trouble and we need the State of Israel with us and by our side."

Last May, Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend the account of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, who in his tweets likened Israel to a cancerous tumor that should be destroyed. In response to her request, Twitter replied that it does not remove such content, claiming that the words of world leaders should be documented, while it does monitor the tweets of other leaders - which contradicts Twitter's policy and emphasizes the dual morality that Twitter follows.

The struggle against the discourse of hatred, delegitimization and antisemitism on social media is a central issue on the agenda of Farkash-Hacohen. The Strategic Affairs Ministry has put forward a detailed plan for dealing with the issue, including requiring social networks to define a clear policy, monitor the discourse, enforce the policy and explain their actions to the public.

"I am pleased that more than 100 pro-Israel organizations have approached me to address this important issue, in which I have been investing for some time - to prevent social networks from becoming a haven of hatred and incitement. I welcome the initiative and call on more bodies and organizations to join the clear demand for change," said Farkash-Hacohen. "Social networks cannot serve as a breeding ground of antisemitism and harm to the Jewish people and the State of Israel."