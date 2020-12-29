The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
14 arrested in Jerusalem protests over Ahuvia Sandak death

Protests over Sandak's death have been ongoing for the past week, with demonstrators demanding police inquiries into the accident that led to his death.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 01:34
Protestors demonstrate over the death of Ahuvia Sandak on Monday night at Bar Ilan Junction. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Protestors demonstrate over the death of Ahuvia Sandak on Monday night at Bar Ilan Junction.
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Some 14 people were arrested Monday night in Jerusalem during protests against the death of Ahuvia Sandak, who was killed in a road accident while fleeing from police last Monday in the West Bank, according to the police spokesperson. 
Protests over Sandak's death have been ongoing for the past week, with demonstrators demanding the police investigate the accident that led to his death. Protests took place at the Bar Ilan Junction in Jerusalem, where demonstrators blocked traffic, caused damage to infrastructure and burned garbage bins.

 
The police spokesperson said in a statement that "police forces continue operations to establish order at Bar Ilan Junction where many dozens of protesters continue to disrupt and confront local police forces while throwing stones and eggs, damaging police cars and infrastructure, burning cans and blocking traffic arteries."
"Police forces continue to constantly operate using means to disperse the demonstrators, and to allow opening of the junction," the statement concluded. 


