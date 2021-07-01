The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

19-year-old arrested for attacking bus driver in Modi'in Illit

The investigation into the assault is ongoing and further arrests are expected, according to police.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 1, 2021 10:23
The bus of a driver who was attacked while at work in the town of Modi'in Illit. (Credit:The Union of Bus Drivers in Israel from the National Labor Federation)
A 19-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attacking a bus driver in the haredi city of Modi'in Illit in the West Bank earlier this week.
The driver was identified by Palestinian media at the time as Yaqoub Dais, a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem working for the Kavim company.
A preliminary investigation found that the bus driver was likely attacked after an argument broke out between the suspects in the case and the driver, after he refused to wait for their friend who was going to board the bus. The suspects prevented the bus doors from closing and attacked the driver.
He was set to be brought for a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected, according to police.
The official organization of bus drivers in Israel, under the umbrella of the Histadrut labor union, welcomed the arrest on Thursday.
"Now, the assailant should be put on trial as soon as possible while filing a strict indictment against him," said the organization. "Only recognizing drivers as public servants will put an end to the insane reality in which bus drivers have become cannon fodder."
Earlier this year, graffiti spray-painted in Modi'in Ilit threatening Arab bus drivers was found scrawled on walls in the city. Graffiti on one wall read "Death to Arab bus drivers."
The bus drivers' organization said at the time that "The writing on the wall is clearer today than ever because the day is not far off when drivers will get hurt and it does not matter what sector they are from."
In 2020, 3,644 cases of physical violence against bus drivers were reported. The actual number of cases is likely much higher, according to the bus drivers' organization, as only about 47% of incidents are reported.
Some 40% of bus drivers reported experiencing physical violence while working in 2020, according to the organization.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags violence bus Modi’in Illit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by