Approximately 200 people gathered in Jerusalem's Independence Park near the US consulate to peacefully protest against racism and the killing of unarmed citizens in Israel and in the US.The protest was a show of solidarity with those who have lost their lives in racially-motivated incidents, and comes in the wake of the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. It also follows a recent incident in Jerusalem's Old City, when a Palestinian resident with autism, Iyad al-Hallak, was killed by Border Police despite running away and being unarmed.Both incidents have sparked numerous condemnations against racism and police brutality, as well as numerous protests and riots in cities across the US, as well as in cities around the world.Many of the Independence Park protesters brought signs reading a variety of slogans, including "Jewish silence is violence," "Black Lives Matter" and biblical quotes such as "Tzedek, tzedek tirdof" (Justice, justice you shall pursue" and "Lo ta'amod al dam rei'eha" (Do not shed your brother's blood.) Other signs had the names of recent victims of racist violence and police brutality such as Floyd and Hallak, while others were shorter, simply saying one word such as "solidarity" or "racism" but crossed out.“I can’t stand by and do nothing about the injustice everywhere and the continued brutality of law enforcement,” one protester, Bonnie Warrington, said in a statement. “We have to keep with the momentum until we start to see real change.”“I’m out here today along with my community here in Jerusalem to show solidarity and support to my brothers and sisters across the seas in America,” said protester Batyah Delmoor.“No matter how far apart we are, we are coming together today for you, to show that you all matter, we all matter and that the injustices must end.”