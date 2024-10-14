Hezbollah drone near Binyamina wounds 61 • US confirms THAAD missile defense deployment

A drone is seen during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Hezbollah's drone strike near Binyamina on Sunday, which left 67 people wounded, showcases the growing threat posed by drones in modern warfare. The drone used in this attack is believed to be the Mirsad-1, a drone that Hezbollah has deployed for over two decades, originating from Iranian designs.

The Mirsad-1, as noted by experts from the Alma Research Center, is based on Iran's Mohajer-2 model, with slight modifications tailored for Hezbollah’s operations. The drone can carry up to 40 kilograms of explosives, has a top speed of 370 kilometers per hour, and boasts an operational range of 120 kilometers. Hezbollah has utilized the Mirsad-1 for reconnaissance and offensive strikes since 2002, often using it to penetrate Israeli airspace.