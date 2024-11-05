Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF on high alert anticipating Iranian attack, Blinken pushes for additional aid to Gaza

Israel’s attack on Iran: Weak or calculated? • Why do IDF numbers of Hamas dead keep going down?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 4, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 4, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What happened on day 395?

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah intel sites near Damascus, IDF kills PIJ terrorist who massacred Kfar Aza residents on Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, October 25, 2023 (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, October 25, 2023
(photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

An Israeli strike from the direction of the Golan Heights targeted a Hezbollah intelligence site south of Damascus, the IDF confirmed on Monday.

The head of the intelligence branch, Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, was killed in the strike. He assumed the position in 2007, fostering relations with Syrian-regime and Iranian-aligned officials, and led intelligence and air defense capabilities.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Blinken urges Israel to substantially increase humanitarian aid in Gaza

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday and urged further actions to substantially increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, the State Department said in a statement.

"The Secretary reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid – including food, medicine, and other essential supplies – to civilians across all of Gaza," the State Department said after the call.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF heightens state of alert in anticipation of Iranian response

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran.

By AMIR BOHBOT
MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes.
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday. 

This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know



  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says