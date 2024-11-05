IDF on high alert anticipating Iranian attack, Blinken pushes for additional aid to Gaza
An Israeli strike from the direction of the Golan Heights targeted a Hezbollah intelligence site south of Damascus, the IDF confirmed on Monday.
The head of the intelligence branch, Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, was killed in the strike. He assumed the position in 2007, fostering relations with Syrian-regime and Iranian-aligned officials, and led intelligence and air defense capabilities.Go to the full article >>
Blinken urges Israel to substantially increase humanitarian aid in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday and urged further actions to substantially increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, the State Department said in a statement.
"The Secretary reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid – including food, medicine, and other essential supplies – to civilians across all of Gaza," the State Department said after the call.Go to the full article >>
IDF heightens state of alert in anticipation of Iranian response
The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran.
The IDF has heightened its state of alert and readiness in anticipation of a possible Iranian response to the recent Israeli strike, military sources said on Monday.
This increased vigilance includes daily situational assessments across all branches and divisions of the IDF General Staff, including the Home Front Command.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says