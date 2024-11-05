IDF on high alert anticipating Iranian attack, Blinken pushes for additional aid to Gaza

Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Syria, northern Israel, October 25, 2023 (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

An Israeli strike from the direction of the Golan Heights targeted a Hezbollah intelligence site south of Damascus, the IDF confirmed on Monday.

The head of the intelligence branch, Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, was killed in the strike. He assumed the position in 2007, fostering relations with Syrian-regime and Iranian-aligned officials, and led intelligence and air defense capabilities.