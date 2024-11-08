Rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv, Haifa suburbs, crash detected in Kfar Yasif

Rocket alert sirens sounded in Petach Tikva, Kfar Saba, and surrounding areas in central Israel on Friday afternoon, after rockets crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported.

A crash caused damage to a house in Kfar Yasif in northern Israel, the police announced, after sirens additionally sounded in Yokne'am Illit, Kiryat Ata, and in several areas surrounding Haifa. No casualties were reported.

Five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the military stated. Most of the rockets were intercepted, and some fell in open areas.

Israeli anti-air defence systems operate, as they incercept rockets fired from south of Lebanon to Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel October 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, approximately 60 rockets were fired by Hezbollah into Israeli territory, the IDF announced.

This is a developing story.