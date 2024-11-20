Several troops, civilians wounded in North, Hezbollah rockets hit UNIFIL

US special envoy Amos Hochstein gestures as he attends a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

US special envoy Amos Hochstein urged Israel, Lebanon, and the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to seize the opportunity before them and agree to a ceasefire that would end the war that has raged since October 8.

“We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday, adding, “This is a moment of decision-making.”