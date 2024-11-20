Live Updates
Several troops, civilians wounded in North, Hezbollah rockets hit UNIFIL

Hezbollah drone kills soldier; barrages continue • IDF provides war scorecard for past month

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Division 98 operates in southern Lebanon, November 19, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Division 98 operates in southern Lebanon, November 19, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What happened on day 410?

Several troops, civilians wounded in North • IDF provides war scorecard for past month • Hezbollah rockets hit UNIFIL twice

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YUVAL BARNEA
Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Moshe Gealdor was killed by a Hezbollah drone attack while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday. Gealdor, 30, from Jerusalem, served in the 5111 Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

US, Israeli officials will discuss civilian harm in Gaza in early December, says State Dept

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Senior US and Israeli officials will hold talks in early December in the first meeting of a new channel requested by Washington to raise concerns over civilian harm in Israel's war in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Hochstein: This is the moment for an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blunt about that strategy, telling the Knesset plenum on Monday, that Israel was negotiating under fire.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US special envoy Amos Hochstein gestures as he attends a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
US special envoy Amos Hochstein gestures as he attends a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

US special envoy Amos Hochstein urged Israel, Lebanon, and the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to seize the opportunity before them and agree to a ceasefire that would end the war that has raged since October 8.

“We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday, adding, “This is a moment of decision-making.”

Italy defense ministry admits rockets were from Hezbollah, not Israel

Last week Italy had said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of UNIFIL base, putting the blame on the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
UNIFIL PEACEKEEPERS look out at the Lebanese-Israeli border, from the roof of a watchtower ‏in the town of Marwahin, in southern Lebanon, on Saturday. Never was an organization less interim than UNIFIL, the writer quips. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
UNIFIL PEACEKEEPERS look out at the Lebanese-Israeli border, from the roof of a watchtower ‏in the town of Marwahin, in southern Lebanon, on Saturday. Never was an organization less interim than UNIFIL, the writer quips.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Italy's defense ministry admits Hezbollah staged an attack on itself when a UN Interim Force in Lebanon base was hit by rocket fire that it initially blamed on Israel, Barron's reported on Tuesday. 

Last week, Italy said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of UNIFIL base, putting the blame on the IDF.

Cigarettes for $1,000: regulated aid in Gaza leads to rise in looters, smugglers

The blockade and tightly regulated aid have led to the resurgence of the smuggling industry.

By YOAV SHUSTER
Trucks containing humanitarian aid from Jordan and international communities transfers into the northern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
Trucks containing humanitarian aid from Jordan and international communities transfers into the northern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A report from The Washington Post highlights the growing strength of smuggling gangs in Gaza, which have capitalized on restrictions on the entry of goods. These groups now control the flow of multiple products, including tobacco. Cigarettes, in particular, have become a form of currency, reportedly selling for up to $1,000 per pack.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says