Several troops, civilians wounded in North, Hezbollah rockets hit UNIFIL
Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Moshe Gealdor was killed by a Hezbollah drone attack while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday. Gealdor, 30, from Jerusalem, served in the 5111 Battalion in the Golani Brigade.Go to the full article >>
Senior US and Israeli officials will hold talks in early December in the first meeting of a new channel requested by Washington to raise concerns over civilian harm in Israel's war in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blunt about that strategy, telling the Knesset plenum on Monday, that Israel was negotiating under fire.
US special envoy Amos Hochstein urged Israel, Lebanon, and the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to seize the opportunity before them and agree to a ceasefire that would end the war that has raged since October 8.
“We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday, adding, “This is a moment of decision-making.”Go to the full article >>
Last week Italy had said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of UNIFIL base, putting the blame on the IDF.
Italy's defense ministry admits Hezbollah staged an attack on itself when a UN Interim Force in Lebanon base was hit by rocket fire that it initially blamed on Israel, Barron's reported on Tuesday.
Last week, Italy said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of UNIFIL base, putting the blame on the IDF.Go to the full article >>
The blockade and tightly regulated aid have led to the resurgence of the smuggling industry.
A report from The Washington Post highlights the growing strength of smuggling gangs in Gaza, which have capitalized on restrictions on the entry of goods. These groups now control the flow of multiple products, including tobacco. Cigarettes, in particular, have become a form of currency, reportedly selling for up to $1,000 per pack.Go to the full article >>
