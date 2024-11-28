Hamas signals readiness for truce, Northern ceasefire mostly holds
Residents of southern Lebanon begin returning home • Lebanese army to significantly increase in southern Lebanon
Israel at war: What happened on day 418?
IDF-Hezbollah joust as ceasefire mostly holds, Lebanese army to significantly increase in southern Lebanon.
The IDF and Hezbollah jousted at low levels in several areas in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, but the ceasefire, which started at 4 a.m., largely held.
According to the IDF, over the course of the day, Hezbollah tried numerous low-level violations, including to enter certain areas of southern Lebanon.
Israel said it destroyed Hezbollah strategic missile site near Syria
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had destroyed one of Hezbollah's top strategic missile sites near the border with Syria, hours before an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire took effect.
The difficult state of Israel's Air Force is revealed - analysis
Military officials reveal severe strain on Israel's helicopter fleets and fighter jets, while the global arms race complicates procurement efforts.
Israel's biggest challenge after the ceasefire is not in Lebanon, but in the United States and Germany.
Israel needs to restore IDF capabilities through massive procurement of weapon systems, fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery, missiles, and various types of ammunition.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.