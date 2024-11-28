Hamas signals readiness for truce, Northern ceasefire mostly holds

IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Hezbollah jousted at low levels in several areas in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, but the ceasefire, which started at 4 a.m., largely held.

According to the IDF, over the course of the day, Hezbollah tried numerous low-level violations, including to enter certain areas of southern Lebanon.