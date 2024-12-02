Egypt hosts Hamas in push for Gaza deal, Netanyahu says Israel enforcing Lebanon ceasefire
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to visit US for hostage deal and Iran talks • Hamas may agree to gradual withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza.
Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 25 people, says Syria's White Helmets
The Syrian opposition-run rescue service known as the White Helmets said early on Monday on X that at least 25 people have been killed in northwestern Syria in airstrikes carried out by the Syrian government and Russia on Sunday.
IDF plans to demolish homes of two terrorists who carried out Beit Lid junction attack
The IDF has planned to confiscate and demolish the homes of two terrorists who carried out a terror attack at the Beit Lid junction last month, Israel's military announced on Sunday evening.
In the terror attack that the two initiated, Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein was killed, and four Border Police officers were wounded.
Edan Alexander's father speaks to 'Post' 24 hours after Hamas video confirms son is alive
Former hostages who were released last November reported seeing Edan alive, but the Alexanders hadn’t received any updates on their son’s condition since.
NEW YORK – Adi and Yael Alexander learned that Hamas released a video of a hostage on Saturday morning in a phone call from an Israeli government representative.
Right away, Adi recognized the hostage in the video to be his 20-year-old son, Edan, a New Jersey-born dual-Israeli citizen who was serving with the Golani Brigade on the Gaza border when he was abducted on October 7.
A second, longer video of Edan shortly followed.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to visit US for hostage deal and Iran talks - report
Dermer has been working to advance a post-war plan for Gaza to be implemented in recent months.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to visit Washington and Miami this week to discuss a hostage deal and the topic of Iran during meetings with American officials, two sources familiar with the matter told Walla on Sunday.
According to the sources, Dermer's meetings will be held with senior Biden administration officials and advisors to President-elect Donald Trump.
According to the sources, Dermer has no meeting planned with Trump on his trip at this stage.
