Omer Neutra's parents issue plea for action, Hezbollah violates ceasefire agreement
American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra announced dead in Gaza captivity • IPS chief detained for alleged misconduct crimes • Hezbollah violates ceasefire agreement
Israel at war: What happened on day 423?
Hezbollah mortars violate ceasefire • Hamas rocket shot down in South
IDF Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, died on October 7 of last year, and his body was taken by Hamas to Gaza, the IDF confirmed on Monday.New intelligence that came to light allowed a special military commission of rabbis, scientists, and lawyers to finally confirm his death around 14 months later, despite long-standing suspicions that he was dead.
Neutra was a lone soldier from New York, serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.Go to the full article >>
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.