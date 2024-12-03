Omer Neutra's parents issue plea for action, Hezbollah violates ceasefire agreement

IDF Kfir Brigade troops eliminate terrorists and destroyed IED sites in Jabalya and Beit Lahia, December 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, died on October 7 of last year, and his body was taken by Hamas to Gaza, the IDF confirmed on Monday.New intelligence that came to light allowed a special military commission of rabbis, scientists, and lawyers to finally confirm his death around 14 months later, despite long-standing suspicions that he was dead.

Neutra was a lone soldier from New York, serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.