Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Omer Neutra's parents issue plea for action, Hezbollah violates ceasefire agreement

American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra announced dead in Gaza captivity • IPS chief detained for alleged misconduct crimes • Hezbollah violates ceasefire agreement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. December 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. December 2, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What happened on day 423?

Hezbollah mortars violate ceasefire • Hamas rocket shot down in South

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Kfir Brigade troops eliminate terrorists and destroyed IED sites in Jabalya and Beit Lahia, December 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF Kfir Brigade troops eliminate terrorists and destroyed IED sites in Jabalya and Beit Lahia, December 2, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, died on October 7 of last year, and his body was taken by Hamas to Gaza, the IDF confirmed on Monday.New intelligence that came to light allowed a special military commission of rabbis, scientists, and lawyers to finally confirm his death around 14 months later, despite long-standing suspicions that he was dead.

Neutra was a lone soldier from New York, serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.